Hello,

Nice to meet you here at Wizard Magazine, a magazine filled till the top with interesting news and facts... To procede click on either the "nederlands"-link (if you speak Dutch) or the "international"-link (for any other language...)

Please, leave your comments in our "message-box" and tell all your friends about this fantastic site with the "tell a friend-box"...

For recieving our newsletter (review of new articles) fill in the mailinglist-box down here!!

Enjoy your trip in cyberland and greetinz in the name of the most Irie magazine...